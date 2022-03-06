The final day of the 2022 USO Experience Virginia Beach wraps up with free concerts

The Experience ends today. The week-long event brings military and civilians together through recreational and therapeutic activities.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From horseback riding to skydiving -- the first week of June was a busy one for some service members and their families. Over the past five days, dozens of people took part in the USO Experience Virginia Beach.

The Experience ends today. The week-long event brings military and civilians together through recreational and therapeutic activities.

Executive director of USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia Paula Moran said the USO Experience is an opportunity to bring civilians and service members together.

It’s also about crafting unique experiences for people in the military and veterans.

“This week was about celebrating military service and sharing that celebration with the civilian community," Moran said. “A lot of our folks are wounded and injured service members who are participating in these activities.”

Around 50 events were scheduled over five days. Other activities included paddle boarding, disc golf, and paintball. Today, there was waterskiing at Oak Grove Lake Park in Chesapeake.

“It’s adaptive waterskiing so whatever your disability, they have the equipment to be able to help persons with those disabilities enjoy the experience," Moran explained.

Dozens of volunteers from Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports made it easy for people to hit the water with specially designed equipment.

Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports president Ed Bein said waterskiing is something everyone should get to enjoy.

“There’s a joy and a sense of fulfillment that you get from being out there on the water and participating and being able to do the waterskiing," he said. "It’s not something that everyone does so it’s very special for them and it’s very special for us to be able to make that happen.”

As the week of events draws to a close, Moran said she hopes service members feel appreciate and loved – and civilians go away with a better understand of what military sacrifice really means.

“This has been incredibly exciting," Moran said. "This was our first year doing this on the local level like complete implantation and I have the best team I’ve ever had with my career. I’m pretty excited. I think we did it ok!”

Tonight, you can catch three free concert tonight at the boardwalk starting at 7:30.