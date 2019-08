NORFOLK, Va. — USS Ramage (DDG 61) expected to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday morning, the US Navy announced.

The Navy did not say where the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer is going, or how long the deployment can be expected.

The ship is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.

RELATED: Daughter commissions 63-year-old father as a Commander in the U.S. Navy

From 2016: USS Ramage back home after 8-month deployment