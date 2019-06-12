VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Trees for Troops, a program sponsored by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and FedEx Corporation, is celebrating its 15th year of bringing real, fresh-cut Christmas Trees to military installations.

On December 9, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will distribute approximately 350 trees to military families.

Since 2005, the program has touched the lives of thousands of military families at bases across the U.S. and overseas. To date, more than 225,000 Christmas Trees have been delivered to military families.

