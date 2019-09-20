NORFOLK, Va. — The case against a U.S. Navy SEAL and a Marine who are charged in the hazing-related death of a Green Beret will go to trial.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement Friday that an admiral referred the charges against SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez to a court-martial hearing. No date has been set.

DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four American servicemen charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar's death. He died in 2017 while serving in the African country of Mali.

RELATED: Navy SEAL gets year in brig for hazing death of Green Beret

The Navy admiral declined to add sexual misconduct charges to the case despite a prosecutor's recommendation.

Prosecutors say the servicemen tried to embarrass Melgar over perceived slights. They said Melgar was placed in chokeholds meant to temporarily knock him unconscious before Melgar stopped breathing.

From 2017: Two Navy SEALs under investigation for death of Green Beret in Mali