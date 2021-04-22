Rep. Luria wants to see Tricare expanded for young adults

The Health Care Fairness for Military Families Act would allow Tricare dependents to remain on their parents' policy until they're 26 without a premium increase.

NORFOLK, Va. — Taking action to protect the children of the nation's military men and women: Congresswoman Elaine Luria is co-sponsoring the bipartisan Health Care Fairness for Military Families Act.

The measure would allow Tricare dependents to remain on their parents' policy until they're 26 without a premium increase.

Right now, young adults whose parents are in the military are only permitted to stay on those policies until they're 21.



"It seemed really obvious that we needed to fix this, especially the children of those people that are serving our country in uniform should have access to the same health care benefits as the rest of the community," Luria said.