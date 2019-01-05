NORFOLK, Va. — To make Vice President Mike Pence feel welcome during his visit aboard USS Harry S. Truman on Tuesday, sailors were reportedly given some unusual instructions.

The ship's senior enlisted sailor told other sailors to "clap like you're at a strip club" for the Vice President's arrival. 13News Now reporter Evan Watson, who was in attendance for the event, heard the remarks.

Pence was visiting the Truman at Naval Station Norfolk to announce plans to retire the aircraft carrier 25 years early had been scrapped.

The proposal had faced harsh criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike, with lawmakers holding hearings with military leaders to question its justification.

But a day later it's the off-the-cuff remarks from the ship's Command Master Chief that is getting attention.

"This statement was inappropriate, and this issue is being addressed by Truman's leadership," Lt. Commander Laura Stegherr said in a statement to 13News Now.

Stegherr added that the Truman's Commanding Officer would address the remarks during an all-hands call on Wednesday to make sure all sailors understood "the comments they heard are unacceptable."

