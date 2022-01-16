Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, of Bethesda, died peacefully in his sleep.

One of the last living Tuskegee Airmen pilots has died at the age of 102. Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, of Bethesda, died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 16, according to a family statement.

McGee, born Dec. 7, 1919, served as a Tuskegee Airmen pilot in World War II and an Air Force fighter pilot in the North Korean and Vietnam wars. He protected the Eighth Air Force bombers as part of the famous "Red Tails Squadron." Back then, white pilots were sent home after 50 missions. But McGee flew 136 missions over Nazi Europe. He then served in Korea and Vietnam, before retiring from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Colonel in 1973.

McGee was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General when former President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020 into law.

"I hope I’m deserving," McGee said. "It’s wonderful to be recognized for service and what it means to serve. Certainly to receive that honorary rank is very meaningful."

According to his family, McGee followed a mantra he called "The Four P's" for most of his life: perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.

"McGee was a living legend known for his kind-hearted, and humble nature, who saw positivity at every turn," his family said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

The family says McGee's passion for the last 50 years has been encouraging others to pursue aviation, as well.

He was a member of the Montgomery County chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and a beloved fixture at their annual MLK Prayer Breakfast, which was scheduled to be held the day after he died.

The general was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

McGee is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

"As the nation mourns, the family asks that we remember the importance and significance of the legacy he left, all of his fellow Tuskegee Airmen, and everyone who played a role in the support and protection of American democracy," a family statement said.

