YORKTOWN, Va. — Without a paycheck coming in, things can add up for federal workers during the shutdown, especially if they have a family.

One group in Hampton Roads is prepared to help families with babies by providing everything a baby needs.

President of the Coast Guard Spouse Association of Hampton Roads Amber Smith-St. Louis said they want the community to feel supported.

"We understand how scary this time is and we really want families to know you are not alone," said Smith-St. Louis. "Training Center Yorktown and Base Portsmouth both have baby pantries that are available for Coast Guard families if they have a need.”

She realizes that without a paycheck coming in, things can add up.

"Caring for a baby is incredibly expensive, so that's why those pantries are so helpful to our Coast Guard families,” said Smith-St. Louis.

According to the Baby Center, formula can cost up to 150 dollars a month, diapers can hit around 60 dollars a month and baby food hits the plate at upwards of $100 month. Those prices don't include costs for doctor visits, clothes, toys and child care.

President of the Hampton Roads Chapter of the Chief Petty Officers Association Shawn Burns said they realize the cost of babies, and they’re there to help families in need.

“They're reaching out to see what they can do because their husbands aren't here for the moral support, physical support, or financial. The price tag of them are extremely high,” said Burns.

Impacted federal employees and spouses with base access are able to get free items from the pantry whenever they need it, but it has to stay stocked for this to happen, so Burns asks that you donate.



“If we can bring a baby to smile, I can imagine what the parents are feeling like.” Said Burns.

They are accepting donations from 10 am to 4 pm at Vertical Real Estate in Chesapeake, at 500 S Battlefield Blvd STE 16, Chesapeake, VA 23322, on Saturday.

