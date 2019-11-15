Eleven sailors suffered minor injuries after a Navy ship caught on fire for several hours at Naval Station Mayport overnight.

A media representative for Naval Station Mayport says the USS Iwo Jima reported a fire in a cargo hold at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The ship’s crew, sailors from USS The Sullivans, Federal Firefighters, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and extinguished the fire at 4:35 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the extent of the damage.

The eleven Iwo Jima Sailors reported minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. They were treated at the scene and released.

Iwo Jima was completing a maintenance availability and did not have any weapons or ammunitions aboard.