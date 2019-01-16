NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy is making a few hull swaps and homeport changes will be taking place in 2019, and some impact Hampton Roads.

The U.S. Navy announced that USS Abraham Lincoln, which is based in Norfolk, will be leaving the area to its new home base in San Diego, California. The ship's effective date is October 31, 2019.

A new ship will be coming to Norfolk, USS John C. Stennis. The seventh Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier's effective date is May 1, 2019.

USS John C. Stennis is coming from homeport Everett, Washington.

A Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, USS Wasp will also be making Norfolk its homeport effective September 20, 2019. The ship is coming from Sasebo, Japan.

The homeport change process is straightforward. Generally, the entire crew assigned to the command moving will make the move with the command. A few Sailors that might not move are Sailors currently enrolled in the exceptional family member program.