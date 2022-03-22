Nominee to be Navy's number two civilian leader vows to put people first

One senator called Erik Raven, currently the majority clerk for the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, a "smart guy."

WASHINGTON — Erik Raven currently oversees more than $700 billion of annual spending by the Department of Defense and the intelligence community in his current role as majority clerk for the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

Should the U.S. Senate confirm him, Raven would be the first confirmed undersecretary of the Navy for the Biden administration.

He told the Senate Armed Services Committee, during a confirmation hearing on Tuesday, his job one will be taking care of people.

"First and foremost, I would be an advocate for the Department of the Navy," he said. "Especially for the 620,000 sailors and Marines, and the 220,000 civilians who serve side by side today. I believe the people must be the top priority for the Department of the Navy."

Among those in Raven's corner is the chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana).

"He has completed a master's thesis on the origins of China's nuclear weapons program at the London School of Economics and political science as well as an undergraduate honors thesis on the international narcotics trade at Connecticut College," he said. "This dude is a smart guy."

The last person confirmed by the Senate as the Navy's second most senior civilian was Thomas Modley.