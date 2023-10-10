Under settlement related to COVID-19 mandate, Pentagon must pay $1.8 million to troops' lawyers

Attorney says military "needs to comply with the law."

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Pentagon's former mandate requiring service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine is costing taxpayers' dearly.

Before the mandate was rescinded in January, more than 8,400 troops were forced out of the military for refusing to get vaccinated.

Thousands of others sought religious exemptions. But few got them.

Now, following multiple restraining orders and injunctions, including a class-wide injunction, two lawsuits filed by service members challenging the Defense Department's now-defunct COVID-19 vaccine order have ended in a settlement, according to an agreement filed Tuesday in a Florida federal court.

A judge awarded Liberty Counsel — the firm representing plaintiffs — $1.8 million to cover legal fees incurred during the cases.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver hopes the settlement makes a difference going forward.

"The message that this should send out is the Department of Defense and the various branches of the military need to comply with the law, particularly the Constitution, on this case. the First Amendment, but also the federal law known as the 'Religious Freedom Restoration Act,'" he said in an interview Wednesday with 13News Now.

Staver continued: "The COVID mandate is dead. But, has the military learned its lesson? I don't think so. I think it's systemic. There needs to be a regime change at the very top beginning with the Pentagon and some of the highest-level individuals who have asserted that they are above the law."

The DOD is now required to pay Liberty Counsel within 21 days.

According to the department's website, more than 2 million service members got the vaccine and are consider "fully vaccinated."