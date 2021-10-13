Happy 246th birthday, US Navy!

On October 13, 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday marked a very special celebration for the United States Navy. It's the force's 246th birthday!

At the Naval Station Norfolk Base Galley, the cooks put on a feast for lunch. T-bone steaks, shrimp cocktails, and lobster tails were on the menu.

On this day in 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.

Since 1972, each Chief of Naval Operations has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration of the occasion.