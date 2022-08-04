Navy told to improve approach on unmanned vessels and submersibles

GAO says, without action, the Navy is "less likely to achieve its goals."

WASHINGTON — The Navy needs to improve its approach to how it develops unmanned vessels of the future, according to a new report.

The Navy envisions using 'uncrewed maritime systems,' robot ships and submersibles with artificial intelligence instead of sailors to meet current and future threats at sea.

But the Government Accountability Office says the Navy needs to do a better job developing cost estimates and establishing a management approach that ensures new investments are aligned with strategic needs.

If not, the GAO says, the Navy is "less likely to achieve its objectives."

"The bottom line is, uncrewed systems have immense potential, but the Navy has not focused on the most important part of this effort yet: the digital infrastructure," said Shelby Oakley, a director in GAO's Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Team.

She continued: "And much must be done in this regard for these systems to succeed and have the impact that Navy intends."