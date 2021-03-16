Will U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan on May 1st?

Lawmakers hear testimony that the country is still rife with corruption, illegal narcotics, and insecurity.

WASHINGTON — America's longest war could soon come to an end.

Or, maybe not.

The United States is now down to 2,500 military personnel and 18,000 civilian contractors in Afghanistan. Whether they actually leave in 46 days -- May 1, 2021 -- under a peace agreement reached 13 months ago by former President Donald Trump, remains an open question.

Current President Joe Biden, who as a candidate said he wanted to end America's "forever wars," has not conclusively said. House Oversight Committee members heard Tuesday how conditions are there right now.

The report wasn't encouraging.

"Taliban attacks and assassinations increased since the U.S.-Taliban agreement was signed last February," said John Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. "Afghan security forces are nowhere near achieving self-sufficiency."

Lawmakers from both parties expressed frustration.

"I'll be the first to admit that just packing our bags and leaving is dangerous," said Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin). "That type of withdrawal will create a vacuum for terrorists and potentially set back the social and governmental gains."

Added Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Massachusetts): "Levels of violence in Afghanistan remain unacceptably high and the enduring presence of al Qaida, the Islamic State, and other terrorist organizations threaten to overtake the already fragile negotiations."

Since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan has cost taxpayers around one trillion dollars, and American forces have suffered more than 2,300 deaths and over 20,000 injuries.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said no final decisions have yet been reached on the next steps for the U.S. military in Afghanistan.