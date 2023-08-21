Air Force offering bonuses in effort to retain pilots

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is now accepting applications for a new bonus program that offers certain pilots up to $50,000 a year to renew their contracts.
The "Rated Officer Retention Demonstration Program" is the latest effort to entice aviators to remain in uniform amid the Air Force's continuing pilot shortage.
The program targets active-duty pilots who are serving out the initial 10-year contract that began when they finished flight school. Those whose contracts expire within the next two years can sign new agreements to serve for another four to 12 years.
Pilots can also move to a base of their choice if they agree to add two or four years to their contract.
The Air Force typically falls about 2,000 pilots short of its goal of retaining 21,000 pilots in the force.