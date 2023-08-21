Air Force offering bonuses in effort to retain pilots

The "Rated Officer Retention Demonstration Program" is the latest effort to entice aviators to remain in uniform amid the Air Force's continuing pilot shortage.

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is now accepting applications for a new bonus program that offers certain pilots up to $50,000 a year to renew their contracts.

The program targets active-duty pilots who are serving out the initial 10-year contract that began when they finished flight school. Those whose contracts expire within the next two years can sign new agreements to serve for another four to 12 years.

Pilots can also move to a base of their choice if they agree to add two or four years to their contract.