US Army crowdsources ideas to combat sexual assault crisis

From virtual reality to an emotional film, soldiers pitched solutions to revamp the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.
In this Monda, Feb. 22, 2021 photo released by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Taylor Knueven pitches an idea to better the U.S. Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault and Prevention Program to a panel at Fort Bragg, N.C. Knueven shared her own story of assault during the "Dragon's Lair" panel. The 18th Airborne Corps says they plan to implement parts of all seven pitches heard at the presentation. (Sgt. Marygian D. Barnes/U.S. Army via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the U.S. Army continues to grapple with its longstanding problem of sexual assault and harassment, seven soldiers presented their ideas on how to better educate service members and support victims.

From virtual reality to an emotional film, soldiers pitched solutions to revamp the Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program. 

The Army says it will begin implementing parts of all seven presentations. 

Sgt. Taylor Knueven was grateful for the chance to share her own story of assault. Now, she wants to know how her superiors plan on implementing her idea and others.

