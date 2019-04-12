NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for input from commercial and recreational mariners for an assessment of navigation requirements in the area of Shackleford Banks and Harker's Island, North Carolina.

This Coast Guard Waterways Analysis and Management System (WAMS) has a study that focuses on multiple waterways in the area between Beaufort Inlet and Core Sound listed below:

Marshallberg

Westmouth Bay

Brooks Bay

Harkers Island West

North River

Ward Creek

Harkers Island East

Back Sound

Barden Inlet

Lookout Bight

Lenoxville Point

Shackleford Slough

Middle Marshes

Individual mariners and interested maritime industry representatives can provide input until January 10, 2020. The stakeholder survey can be found here.

In addition to stakeholder input, the study will also consider environmental concerns, user capabilities, technology, and available resources. The Coast Guard has no control over dredging in these waterways, however, any information gathered concerning dredging will be provided to the appropriate agencies.

The WAMS study seeks to improve service delivery for marine safety information, modernize Coast Guard physical aids-to-navigation systems, and improve communications with marine transportation system stakeholders.

For further questions and to submit the stakeholder survey, please email the Sector North Carolina Waterways Management Division at ncmarineevents@uscg.mil.

