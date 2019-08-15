PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. — The United States Coast Guard medevaced a man who was reportedly suffering from severe abdominal issues on a fishing vessel in Pamlico Sound, North Carolina, Wednesday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet were notified by a crew member on the fishing vessel Capt Phillips. The Coast Guard received a call over VHF FM radio channel 16, that a 57-year-old man was having abdominal pains and needed medical attention.

The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet with two Dare County EMS members onboard launched to assist.

Once on scene, the crew transferred the man to the Motor Life Boat and took him to Ocracoke Island, where they met EastCare Life Flight for transport to Greenville Vidant Medical Center.

“Communication is key for situations like this,” said Stephen Sawyer, command duty officer during the case. “Utilizing your VHF radio is critical in getting the help you need as soon as possible. I’m glad that we were able to get the man the medical attention he needed in a timely fashion.”

