MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman from a fishing boat about 50 miles off Morehead City, North Carolina on Thursday afternoon.

The captain of the fishing boat, End Game, contacted the Sector North Carolina Command Center via satellite phone to request a medevac. A 67-year-old crewmember reportedly fell and suffered from a head injury.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched, and once on-scene, hoisted the man aboard and transported him to Carteret General Hospital for further medical care.

No further information about this incident was released.

