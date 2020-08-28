U.S. conducts large military exercise in the Pacific

The U.S. is currently involved in a 10-nation, 22-ship exercise called 'Rim of the Pacific 2020.'

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is calling on other countries to work with the United States out in Pacific waters.

The U.S. is currently involved in a 10-nation, 22-ship exercise called "Rim of the Pacific 2020." It's designed to support access to the seas in that part of the world.

The exercise began on August 17 and runs through August 31.

On Thursday, Esper said it is important to keep China in check.

"Under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, Beijing has repeatedly fallen short of its promises to do the following: abide by international rules and norms, despite reaping the rewards of the international free markets," Esper said.