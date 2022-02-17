US leaders say Russia could invade Ukraine soon

Sen. Mark Warner said there's no way to promise that there won't be an impact on Americans.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Brussels Thursday to meet with NATO defense ministers and leaders from the European Union, Finland and Sweden.

He said: "America's commitment to NATO and to Article 5 remains ironclad. As President Biden said a couple days ago, we will — if we must — defend every inch of NATO territory."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken went before the United Nations Security Council and shared a grim assessment that Russian forces are preparing to attack Ukraine soon.

"Our information indicates clearly that these forces including ground troops, aircraft, ships are preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine within days," he said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said a Russian invasion would trigger harsh American economic sanctions against Russia, and that could snowball into something else altogether.

"If Putin attacks and we launch major economic sanctions against Russia, there's a very high probability Russia could attack with cyber attacks against our country," he said.

And if that happens, Warner said, we could all feel the pain.

"We can't guarantee it won't affect America, because energy markets are global," he said. "If you have a major disruption in energy markets, you could see higher prices in natural gas, you could see higher prices on oil. And that could translate on to the pump."

And in a display of the partisan divide gripping Washington, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) threatened Thursday to block the unanimous passage of a "Sense of the Senate" resolution pledging support to Ukraine.