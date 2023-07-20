Questions raised about U.S. military academies' continuing to use Affirmative Action when making decisions on admission

Superintendents say the practice is critical to shaping their fighting force. Republican lawmakers say admissions must be on the basis of merit, not on skin color.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruling last month striking down affirmative action in college admissions exempted the nation's military academies, citing " the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present."

Service academy leaders told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that their practices are critical to shaping the fighting force.

"We strive to recruit young women and men reflective of the nation they will serve. Each incoming class should be a cross-section of America," said Vice Admiral Sean Buck, U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent.

"We want people of whatever demographic they're from, whatever background they're from to know that they can succeed in our organization, that those opportunities are there," said Lieutenant General Richard Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent.

But several Republican lawmakers voiced concerns about the admissions policies, saying they create unfair racial divisions.

"Admission to our service academies must be on the basis of merit, not on skin color or ethnicity. We need the best and the brightest regardless of race, nothing else," said Rep. Jim Banks (R-Indiana).

Democrats said programs to increase minority enrollment in the services were important and necessary. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) pointed out that the Air Force Academy Class of 2027 is only 4% Black.

"You can't tell me that our military or service academies spend too much time and too much money or attention on diversity," she said.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed last week in the House eliminates all diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at the Defense Department and prevents the Pentagon from using affirmative action in admission to the academies.