x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Military News

US Navy ends search for USS Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

The Navy identified the missing sailor as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ian McKnight.
Credit: AP
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz transits the Arabian Sea on Aug. 17, 2020. The U.S. Navy searched through the night into the morning of Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, for a sailor who went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during its patrol of the northern Arabian Sea amid tensions with Iran. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/U.S. Navy via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy says it has halted its search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the northern Arabian Sea. 

The Navy identified the missing sailor as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ian McKnight.

He disappeared Sunday, sparking a ship-wide search before the Navy sounded a “man overboard” alert for him.  The Navy said an investigation continued into McKnight’s disappearance. 

The Nimitz, whose home port is Bremerton, Washington, has been in the Arabian Sea since late July with its 5,000 sailors and Marines. It replaced the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Related Articles