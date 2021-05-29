US Navy ship crew dedicates airfield in honor of ship sponsor, civic leader named 'Alma Powell Airfield'

“I am told that the ship forever carries my spirit,” said Alma Powell. “I am proud and honored that today, it not only carries my spirit, it carries my name.”

NORFOLK, Va. — A wasp-class amphibious assault ship crew dedicated their airfield on Friday, in honor of their ship sponsor.

Military personnel announced on Friday, May 28 that the USS Keasarge (LHD 3) was being dedicated in the name of Alma Powell, the sponsor of the ship.

“I am told that the ship forever carries my spirit,” said Alma Powell. “I am proud and honored that today, it not only carries my spirit, it carries my name.”

Captain Neil Koprowski, Kearsarge's Commanding Officer, spoke at the event, expressing how Powell has helped in changing America in a positive way.

“This is truly a joyous occasion and a tremendous opportunity to recognize the positive impact a single person can make,” said Koprowski.

According to officials, Powell has been a military spouse for more than 30 years who serves as an ambassador and supporter of other military families.

The superstructure of the ship has 'Alma Powell Airfield,' on it. “There simply is no more deserving or fitting a name for our airfield,” said Koprowski. “May she forever inspire those who serve on this mighty warship.”

She not only supported her husband, U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell (retired), as he rose to become the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff but she also raised her three children in the process.

Additionally, she has been a mentor in the lives of young people for more than four years, helping them with their educational needs. This was all being done while she was serving as the Chair of the Board of Directors for America's Promise Alliance.

“Thanks to the efforts of civil rights activists like Mrs. Powell, America is a different place,” Koprowski said of Powell, the longtime advocate of women, children, and minorities. “There are greater opportunities for American’s from all walks of life.”

Mrs. Powell has assisted in leading more than 450 partner network's efforts to help the youth, giving them opportunities to have better access to resources for academic achievement.