Sleep depravation, crew fatigue a major problem for the U.S. Navy, GAO says

The Government Accountability Office urges the Navy to better track and understand the causes of sailors being tired while on duty.

WASHINGTON — Sailors are not getting adequate sleep.

That's the bottom line in a new Government Accountability Office report.

And it's not just a question of their personal comfort. It's a question of ship safety and national security.

The GAO conducted a survey in 2020 and estimates that only 14 percent of officers received the recommended seven hours or more of sleep a day during their most recent deployment, while 67 percent received 5 hours or less.

Navy data show that sailor effectiveness declines after prolonged periods without sleep, equating to impairment levels comparable to intoxication.

"So this lack of sleep presents a serious risk to ship operations and safety," said Cary Russell, director of Defense Capabilities and Management Issues at the GAO.

The report notes that the Navy has taken action since the 2017 fatal crashes of the USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain.

"The Navy has taken steps since those collisions to modify shift rotations to better balance workload and sleep. However, the implementation of this policy has been inconsistent," said Russell.

The GAO suggests the situation will not improve until the Navy attacks the real problems.

"They don't collect information about the root causes of fatigue and inadequate sleep, things like crew shortfalls, collateral duties that might compete for sailors' time aboard ships and administrative and training requirements," said Russell.