US Navy defends USS Chafee's interaction with Russian destroyer

The Navy said USS Chafee was conducting "routine operations" in international waters when a Russian destroyer came within approximately 65 yards of the ship.

WASHINGTON — The United States Navy is pushing back information related to a recent ship interaction in the Sea of Japan.

The Navy said the guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG-90) was conducting "routine operations" in international waters on October 15 when a Russian destroyer came within approximately 65 yards of the ship.

Russia's Defense Ministry charged that the Russian Navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer approached the Chafee to force it out of the area, which was near territorial waters that were declared off-limits to shipping due to Russian artillery drills.

The Navy said that's false and the interaction was safe and professional and in accordance with international law.