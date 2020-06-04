US Navy welcomes first submarine named after Delaware

Navy officials said the USS Delaware was commissioned administratively and transitioned to normal operations on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense says the first Navy submarine named after the state of Delaware has officially joined the branch's fleet.

The fast attack submarine is the first Navy vessel to carry the state’s name in nearly 100 years.

Officials had planned to hold a public ceremony for the boat at the Port of Wilmington, but it was canceled to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus.