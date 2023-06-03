Navy celebrating Women's History Month: admiral says females 'can do anything in today's military'

In 2023, Naval Station Norfolk gets its first Black woman commanding officer, while the Blue Angels get their first female F/A-18 E/F demonstration pilot.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the Navy, 2023 has been a year of firsts.

Captain Janet Days became the first Black woman to become the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk for the first time in the base's 106-year history.

2023 also saw former Naval Air Station Oceana pilot Lt. Amanda Lee becoming their first female F/A-18E/F demo pilot for the Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels.

According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, the first women to serve in the U.S. Navy were nurses, beginning with the Navy Nurse Corps in 1908.

In 1974, the Navy designated the first woman as an aviator.

In 1994, the Navy issued the first orders for women to be assigned aboard a combatant ship, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In 2010, the Navy lifted its ban on women serving aboard submarines.

And although the Navy has yet to have its first female Navy SEAL, a woman completed the grueling 37-week course last year to become the Navy's first Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman.

On Monday, a group of female military leaders discussed women's role in 2023, as part of the Department of Defense's annual Women's History Month celebration every March.