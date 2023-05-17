A new challenge for U.S. Special Operations forces

At a Congressional hearing, former top Army General Kenneth Tovo said adapting to confront near-peer competitors is a tall order.

WASHINGTON — After 20 years of counter-terrorism operations in the Middle East, U.S. Special Operations forces face a new challenge.

They need to make themselves more capable in this era of growing strategic tensions with competitors, China and Russia.

Special Ops teams like the Navy SEALS and Army Green Berets specialize in their ability to generate disproportionate strategic advantages in highly complex and contested environments.

Now, they need to apply those skills to the world of the 21st century.

The former Commanding General of United States Army Special Operations Command told the Senate Armed Services Committee Wednesday that it's a tall order.

"As a nation, we are faced with an incredibly complex and dangerous global security environment. The rules-based international order created after World War II is under significant attack. At best, faltering. At worst, crumbling," said retired Lieutenant General Kenneth Tovo.