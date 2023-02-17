Two U.S. Coast Guard cutters return from Caribbean patrols

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Coast Guard Base Portsmouth saw two more homecomings.
The 108 crew members on board USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) and the 100-member crew of USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906) arrived at the ship's homeport on Friday.
Both vessels are 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutters. Legare spent the last two months in the Florida Straits and the Caribbean Sea while Seneca had a shorter patrol of 24 days in the Caribbean.
The Coast Guard said that Legare's crew helped counter-drug operations and intercepted more than 1,300 migrants at sea.
Coast Guard officials said at one point, Legare's crew located and rescued 396 people who were on a single, overcrowded 50-foot vessel. The crew reportedly rescued people from a total of 23 different unseaworthy vessels while it was on patrol.
The crew of Seneca, meanwhile, "supported Joint Interagency Task Force – South and worked alongside the U.S. Air Force to disrupt nearly 1,350 kilograms of narcotics during two law enforcement cases," the Coast Guard said.
"After a short, but successful, patrol in the Caribbean, we look forward to returning to our families and friends while we prepare for our next mission at sea," said Seneca commanding officer Cmdr. James McCormack.