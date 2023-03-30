Coast Guard Cutter Northland back home after 62-day patrol

During its two months out to sea, the crew provided food, water, and medical care to more than 500 migrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday afternoon, the US Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) made its way back home to Portsmouth.

Its crew had returned following a 63-day mission in the Florida straits and the Caribbean Sea, where they were patrolling for unsafe and overloaded boats carrying migrants.

During that time, the crew also provided food, water, and medical care to more than 500 migrants.