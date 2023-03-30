Coast Guard Cutter Northland back home after 62-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday afternoon, the US Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) made its way back home to Portsmouth.
Its crew had returned following a 63-day mission in the Florida straits and the Caribbean Sea, where they were patrolling for unsafe and overloaded boats carrying migrants.
During that time, the crew also provided food, water, and medical care to more than 500 migrants.
"I am immensely proud of the Northland crew," said Cmdr. Andrew Dennelly, commanding officer of Northland in a news release. "Day in and day out, the crew demonstrated they are always ready to deliver exceptional service to the nation. Their inspirational vigilance, professionalism and actions saved hundreds of lives."