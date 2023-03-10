Crew of US Coast Guard Cutter Spencer welcomed home

After three long months, the gloomy weather didn't stop the warm welcome home for the cutter's crew.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's homecoming day in Portsmouth!

US Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) sailed into its homeport on Friday. After three long months, the gloomy weather didn't stop the warm welcome home for the cutter's crew.

The Spencer spent nearly three months off the coast of Africa, conducting training and maritime security operations with partners from more than a dozen West African partners.

The Coast Guard said Spencer’s crew hosted multiple African country representatives, held diplomatic engagements, and participated in community relations events during port visits in Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, Nigeria, and Côte D’Ivoire.