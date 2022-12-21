USCGC Vigorous returns to Virginia Beach after 48-day patrol

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crew of the USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to Virginia Beach Wednesday, following a 48-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean Sea.
The 74-person crew traveled more than 8,000 miles during its patrol.
According to the Coast Guard, Vigorous' primary mission was counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws and search and rescue throughout the Western Hemisphere.
“The Vigorous crew’s remarkable professionalism, competence and determination were on full display as we met the diverse challenges of operations at sea,” said Cmdr. Ryan Waters, commanding officer of Vigorous. “Whether executing days of small boat operations late into the night or rendering assistance to mariners on a disabled vessel, the Vigorous crew exceeded expectations at every turn. After a successful patrol, we look forward to returning home to our family and friends on shore.”