Congress could vote to formally end the Iraq wars

The US has never repealed the 1991 & 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee could vote to do so as soon as Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Congress may finally decide that not one, but two U.S. wars in Iraq are over.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee could vote as soon as Wednesday to repeal the measures which authorized those military campaigns.

This March 19 will mark the 20th anniversary of the "Shock and Awe Campaign," the beginning of the US-led aerial bombardment of Baghdad that eventually became Operation Iraqi Freedom.

And even though the war has been over since 2010, the legislative justification that allowed it to proceed in the first place remains on the books to this day.

So does the original Authorization for the Use of Military Force for the first Iraq war -- Operation Desert Storm -- back in 1991.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) has pushed for a repeal of the AUMFs since 2019.

This year, he has amassed a group of 22 co-sponsors in the Senate and House -- 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans -- to formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars, and reassert Congress' Constitutional role in deciding whether and when to send American service members into harm's way.

It's been 32 years since Operation Desert Storm. @timkaine bill would repeal Authorization for Use of Military Force which provided legal justification for this war and Operation Iraqi Freedom in '03. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee could vote Wednesday. @13newsnow pic.twitter.com/PCigqtLqDF — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) March 7, 2023

AUMFs give presidents broad powers to conduct military operations without Congress' Constitutional right to approval.

Kaine is upbeat that the time has finally come for the repeal to pass.

"Iraq is now a partner. They're not an enemy. And it's time for Congress to exercise our authority and declare the Iraq wars over," he said.

Kaine added: "I'm really excited about it, especially the bipartisan coalition that we've assembled both in the Senate and House to get this done."