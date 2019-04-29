NORFOLK, Va. — USNS Big Horn (T-AO 98) is expected to leave Naval Station Norfolk and head out on deployment Monday morning.

The Big Horn is a fleet replenishment oiler and will provide fuel and cargo to other Navy ships at sea. Such replenishments are a critical naval capability which allows U.S. Navy and allied ships to be resupplied with fuel, food, and stores without having to pull into a port.

The ship is heading to the Fifth Fleet area of operations, which includes the Middle East, Persian Gulf, and parts of the Indian Ocean

The Navy said the deployment is expected to last five months.