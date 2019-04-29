NORFOLK, Va. — USNS Big Horn (T-AO 98) left Naval Station Norfolk Monday morning to begin a deployment.

The Big Horn is a fleet replenishment oiler and will provide fuel and cargo to other Navy ships at sea. Such replenishments are a critical naval capability which allows U.S. Navy and allied ships to be resupplied with fuel, food, and stores without having to pull into a port.

The ship is heading to the Fifth Fleet area of operations, which includes the Middle East, Persian Gulf, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

So, 85 civilian mariners on board the resupply ship are saying "see you later" for about five months.

Lisa Quarles said she always wanted to serve in the U.S. Navy, so going on deployment as a civilian mariner is her way of serving at 50 years old.

“To take them all of the food that they need, all of the fuel that they need, and all of the cargo that they need is a privilege," she said.

Even though she's proud, she said leaving is bittersweet. “A little sad and happy. We’ve been here a little while. So, I’m anxious to get on the way. That’s part of the reason I joined and to see, because I like to travel and see different parts of the world. But at the same time, I’m leaving family members so.”

Operations Officer Andrew Akerson said their ship plays a critical role in the Navy’s ability to stay supplied with fuel, food and stores without pulling into a port. Yet, Akerson said these civilians don’t serve for the attention.

"Be aware that we’re out there and we’re helping," said Akerson. "These are civilian mariners. They do this voluntarily, this is their job. We enjoy supporting our military wherever they happen to be.”