Just in time for Christmas: USNS Comfort to return to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the USNS Comfort that aired on October 19, 2022.

USNS Comfort will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday, December 21, the U.S. Navy announced Monday.

The ship, which has been on its Continuing Promise 2022 trip since October 19, has provided humanitarian aid and disaster assistance to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

Now, members of USNS Comfort's medical teams will be home with their families and friends just in time for Christmas.

"The completion of Continuing Promise 2022 marked the 12th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth mission involving USNS Comfort," a statement read.

"The mission fostered goodwill, strengthened existing partnerships with partner nations, and encouraged the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations."

