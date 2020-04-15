USNS Comfort team says days long, but the work in NY is rewarding

The Norfolk-based hospital ship has now treated 128 patients. Four crew members have tested positive for COVID-19.

NEW YORK — The mission has changed, but the work continues aboard Norfolk-based USNS Comfort in New York.

They have been on the scene in New York for 16 days now. The Navy hospital ship has seen 128 patients, with 69 currently admitted.

The medical staff says the days have been long, but the work has been rewarding.

"It's very easy to get down and be exhausted," said LT Catharyn Nosek. "We've worked weeks and weeks without a day off, and we're all very tired. But we know we're accomplishing good here and the overall mission to help the people of New York and we're absolutely happy to be here and we're happy to be a part of this mission."

LTJG Bobby Bradford said, "We are taking the COVID-positive and the COVID-negative to try to assist, to take some of the burden off the hospitals on New York City. We are doing everything we can."

And, LTJG Stephanie Benn added, "I'm just hoping our time here is well-spent and that we can make a difference."

A total of four personnel aboard the Comfort have tested positive for COVID-19. Three have fully recovered and have since returned to work.

The fourth crew member will remain in isolation and is being monitored regularly.