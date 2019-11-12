NORFOLK, Va. — The Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys returns to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. The ship returns in time for the holidays after a deployment.

Joshua Humphreys served as the primary replenishment oiler assigned to the Sixth Fleet’s Area of Responsibility, performing mainly in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

During its deployment, it supported USS Porter, USS Donald Cook, USS McFaul, FGS Hessen, HMCS Halifax, ITS Duilio, ITS Martinengo, USS Normandy, USS Farragut, USS Gonzalez, USNS Carson City, FGS Hamburg, USS Mason, USS Nitze, and USS Bainbridge.

While it was at sea, Joshua Humphreys transferred 2.3 million gallons of fuel and delivered 165 pallets of vital stores and supplies. The ship also served as goodwill ambassadors during its Rota, Spain; Augusta Bay, Sicily; Civitavecchia, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece; and Astkos, Greece.

The Military Sealift Command conducts hundreds of operations a year, supporting the U.S. Navy and partner nations. It operates about 115 non-combatant, civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.

