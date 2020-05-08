USNS Laramie coming home to Norfolk

USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) is expected to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many military families are ready to welcome their loved ones back home.

During their deployment, the crew of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler delivered critical supplies to support both the Navy and the Coast Guard in both the U.S. Sixth and U.S. Fourth Fleet areas of responsibility.