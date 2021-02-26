USNS Leroy Grumman back home following 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Military Sealift Command's Combat Logistics Force oiler, USNS Leroy Grumman (T-A0 195), is back home at Naval Station Norfolk following a seven-month deployment.
During the deployment, the ship served as the primary replenishment oiler in the central Mediterranean Sea, completing 51 at-sea replenishments, 35 in port replenishments, and transferring 11 million gallons of fuel and more than 200 tons of critical cargo to enable Navy warships to remain on station for extended periods in support of operational and security requirements in the region.
The Leroy Grumman is crewed by 89 Civil Service Mariners who are responsible for all operations aboard the ship, and it is one of 15 fleet replenishment oilers under Military Sealift Command's Combat Logistics Force.