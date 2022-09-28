x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

Search and rescue efforts underway after mariner goes missing aboard USNS Medgar Evers

The Navy, along with assistance from U.S. Coast Guard vessels, is now searching the nearby waters off the coast of Virginia.
Credit: U.S. Navy photograph by Jennifer Hunt
Military Sealift Command's dry cargo, ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) sails past the Portsmouth Naval Hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Search and rescue operations are underway in the Atlantic after a civil service mariner went missing while serving aboard USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13).

The US Navy said the mariner failed to appear Wednesday for morning muster on the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship.

The Navy, along with assistance from U.S. Coast Guard vessels, is now searching the nearby waters off the coast of Virginia.

The mariner's name has not yet been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Ships like the Medgar Evers serve to re-supply American and coalition partner Navy warships and are crewed by civilian merchant mariners. The Medgar Evers is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Survey: Almost 1/4 of nation's active-duty troops experienced food insecurity within last year

Before You Leave, Check This Out