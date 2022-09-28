Search and rescue efforts underway after mariner goes missing aboard USNS Medgar Evers

The Navy, along with assistance from U.S. Coast Guard vessels, is now searching the nearby waters off the coast of Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Search and rescue operations are underway in the Atlantic after a civil service mariner went missing while serving aboard USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13).

The US Navy said the mariner failed to appear Wednesday for morning muster on the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship.

The Navy, along with assistance from U.S. Coast Guard vessels, is now searching the nearby waters off the coast of Virginia.

The mariner's name has not yet been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.