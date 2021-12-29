A New Year's homecoming for USNS Robert E. Peary

During its 5-month deployment, the Peary replenished ships in the Sixth Fleet's area of operations.

NORFOLK, Va. — The crew of the USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) will be back home in time for New Year's Eve.

The Norfolk-based supply ship is expected to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday, December 30, following a five-month deployment.

During its deployment, the ship's crew of 112 civil service mariners replenished ships in the Sixth Fleet's area of operations, which includes the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and parts of Northern Europe.

Supply ships like the Peary provide food, fuel, spare parts, ammunition, and portable water, which allows US Navy fleet units to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time.