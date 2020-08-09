USNS Robert E. Peary returns following 5-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, the Norfolk-based USNS Robert E. Peary Peary (T-AKE 5) is coming home!
The supply ship's been gone for over five months. During that time, the civilian mariners replenished dozens of ships in the Fifth and Sixth Fleets, including the Eisenhower and Truman Carrier Strike Groups and the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.
The crew mostly operated out of France, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, and Spain.
The Peary is expected to pull into Naval Station Norfolk sometime before noon.
USNS Robert E. Peary is the fourth Navy ship named in honor of the Arctic explorer, Rear Admiral Robert Peary.