After two years of pandemic, USO looks to make a big comeback

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted events in 2020 and 2021. But, that's about to change in a big way.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After a challenging two years, the United Service Organizations (USO) of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia is about to roll out a huge week of events and activities for local military members, their families and the general public.

Since 1941, the nonprofit has been the nation's leading organization serving the men and women in the U.S. military throughout their time in uniform and as they transition back into their communities.

"We're very, very excited that we can come back full force this year, with no restrictions," said Beth Miller, a public relations and social media specialist for USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia. "We're just really looking forward to it."

USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia has big plans for the first week in June with the "USO Experience Virginia Beach." The event will include the Honor Jumper program, which honors Wounded Warriors and Gold Star veterans.

Other recreational and therapeutic activities will include yoga, horseback riding, adaptive water skiing, disc golf, paintball, concerts and movies.

"Just a way to celebrate with the local community, bringing the military community and the general public together to celebrate," said Barry Morris, the regional communications manager at USO Southeast.

USO Experience Virginia Beach will run from June 1 through June 5. Events will take place at various locations along the boardwalk, as well as at First Landing State Park and Bayville Disc Golf Park.