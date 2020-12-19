USO provides warm welcome to military servicemembers on holiday leave

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia welcomes military service members with goodies and face masks.

NORFOLK, Va. — In mid-December, hundreds of military servicemembers are heading home for the holidays. Some of them, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

13News Now talked to a few of them. They can’t wait to get home for the holidays.

“I just got married. So I’m ready to see my wife," said Army Private James Barber.

Barber wasn’t able to go home after basic training.



“For me I haven’t been home in 6 months because of COVID," he explained. "We weren’t able to see our family after basic."



The United Service Organizations, or USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, hosts hundreds of soldiers every year during holiday block leave.

This year, the USO created an area for military members to stay inm to help with social distancing that allows them to have less exposure to the public.



"They haven’t been off-post since March. So they have been in a bubble all together to help prevent any of them from catching COVID," said USO organizer and retired Navy sailor, Len Friddle.

Friddle said they added other safety prevention in place this year too.



"Our center would have been full with up to 100-150 service members in there, and now to due social distancing, we can only have 34 people in there," Friddle said.

Although COVID-19 changed the USO’s plans, it didn’t stop the group from taking care of the military men and women who serve our country.

Friddle said over 500 men and women will be passing through their doors on the way home this holiday season.