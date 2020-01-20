USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in San Diego from record-breaking deployment

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group returned to San Diego Monday at Naval Air Station North Island, marking the end of a 10-month deployment to the U.S. 6th, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation.



The strike group deployed Apr. 1, 2019 in support of maritime stability and security, providing critical deterrence to aggression in some of the world’s most critical waterways. During its deployment, the strike group conducted combat sorties in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. It also participated in partnership-building exercises with sister services and allied Navies.