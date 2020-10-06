USS Albany returns from deployment

The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) had been deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. While on deployment, the Albany steamed approximately 36,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by conducting port visits in Rota, Spain; Toulon, France; and Faslane, Scotland.

“Our loved ones at home held the front lines against an unseen threat while we were out performing our mission,” said Command Master Chief (Submarine) Dustin Rushing, Albany's chief of the boat, in a news release. “I am happy to be back home with my family, and thankful for all of the Albany families who maintained the homefront during a challenge none of us anticipated or planned for prior to deployment.”