NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Bataan (LHD 5) is on its way to the Middle East.

According to the US Naval Institute, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship is being redirected after the Navy scrapped planned military exercises with Morocco.

USNI reports Marines on board the Bataan will join soldiers from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne who were sent to Iraq as a security measure following the U.S. operation that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.

